Monaco vs Inter Milan: Balogun has a preference

Folarin Balogun finds himself at a crossroads as he navigates interest from both AS Monaco and Inter Milan. Both clubs are eager to secure his services during this transfer window.

Balogun has emerged as one of the standout performers in the Arsenal squad, showcasing his exceptional abilities through his impressive loan stint at Reims during the previous season. His style seems particularly suited to the Ligue 1, and AS Monaco is actively pursuing his acquisition to harness his talents within their team and leverage his remarkable form in the league.

AS Monaco’s initial bid to secure Balogun’s signature was rebuffed by Arsenal, but the French club remains undeterred in their pursuit. Similarly, Inter Milan remains in contention, with their interest still alive, contingent on Arsenal’s acceptance of their conditions.

Despite both clubs vying for his signature, GetFootballNewsFrance suggests that Balogun holds a preference for a move to Inter Milan. Should Arsenal receive offers from both sides and agree to their terms, it appears that the New York-born striker would opt for a transfer to Inter rather than AS Monaco.

Currently, Arsenal is in a position to weigh offers from both clubs, with the decision likely to be influenced by the financial aspect. As the Gunners assess their options, the club is poised to prioritise the offer that presents the most lucrative financial package in exchange for Balogun’s signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The choice of his next club would be down to Balogun if we accept the offer from any team that is interested in a move for him.

We just need to make the most money from his departure when he eventually leaves.

