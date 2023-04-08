Money Talks: Arsenal has the fifth highest wage bill in the Premier League

Arsenal is getting ever closer to winning the Premier League this season and it can be argued it is theirs to lose now.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been arguably the most impressive club in the division and has earned the right to stay atop the standings until now.

Arsenal has recently rewarded Gabriel Martinelli with a big-money deal and Bukayo Saka has reportedly also agreed to a bumper new contract.

However, Arsenal has achieved success this season on a modest salary and a new report has revealed they have just the fifth-highest wage in England.

The Daily Mail reveals Manchester United has spent the most on wages this season, with £384m spent on salaries and they have paid £7.7m per point so far.

Arsenal is fifth behind Liverpool (£366m), Manchester City (£354m), and Chelsea (£333m), with £212m paid so far in wages. They have remarkably spent just £2.9m per point so far.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning the league costs money, but sometimes you can spend a lot and get little in return.

These figures show the remarkable job Mikel Arteta is doing, but we expect our wages to start increasing now because the new deals we will hand to outstanding players will be much better than what they are earning at the moment.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids