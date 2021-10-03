‘Money talks’ – Daniel Ek told to quit rally celebrities and increase offer

Finance expert Kieran Maguire insists that Stan Kroenke would be willing to sell Arsenal for the right price, and that he should stop making his public appearances with celebrities in order to get the deal done.

The Spotify co-founder made a public offer to buy the club from the Kroenke family last season, but it is unclear whether the parties ever sat down to discuss the ins and outs of what was on offer, all that is known is that the offer was rebuffed.

Ek was spotted at the Emirates with Thierry Henry last weekend as the Gunners went on to beat rivals Spurs 3-1, sparking talk of a revival n their bid to gain control of the club.

One expert claims that the public displays are unlikely to be helping his cause however, and he should simply talk money with the current leadership because ‘money talks’.

“Money talks in business, and money talks to Stan Kroenke,” finance guru Kieran Maguire told Football Insider.

“If Daniel Ek comes up with an offer that is irresistible, Kroenke will accept. He is a businessman and understands value.

“What Ek has failed to do date is come up with something acceptable. If he does, I’m sure Kroenke will consider it.

“He has ambassadors like Henry and Bergkamp but he would be far better operating behind closed doors.

“What he’s doing now, it just seems like he’s trying to get celebrity endorsements.”

I find it hard to disagree with this, especially with the ‘money talks’ comment. The Kroenke family may enjoy the project that they are involved in, but they hardly feel emotionally tied to the club, and I struggle to believe that they instantly rejected the previous offer.

If Ek is serious about taking over the club, then it may cost him, but the club will appreciate it all the same.

Patrick