Money will still play an important role in football when it returns

There have been suggestions that less money will be moving around in football when this pandemic is over.

Some experts have even predicted that teams will struggle to sign players and that there would be more swap deals and free transfers.

While these predictions could come true, we have to be honest with ourselves and understand that money and football cannot be so easily separated, especially if you want success in the game.

Teams have been hit differently by this pandemic. While some teams are struggling to pay salaries, others are getting players to sign new deals.

That is just a glimpse of how this summer could be. When football finally returns and teams can sign players again, I am sure we will see money flying around and I reckon that transfer records may still be broken.

When the next campaign starts, the teams that are better equipped to compete will be those teams that are financially fit.

It won’t surprise me if Newcastle United buys its way to success like Manchester City and Chelsea have done before them.

Arsenal seems to be one of the teams that may make this pandemic an excuse for not spending in the summer. That could see us struggle again next season.

If we hesitate to spend money then the likes of Newcastle United could easily overtake us as one of the big six, in fact, so could Everton. Arsenal simply cannot afford to be penny-pinching.

Make no mistake, money will still be a very big part of football.