Arsenal seal deal for former Leeds United goalkeeper – Report

Arsenal move swiftly to complete free transfer for former Leeds goalkeeper

Arsenal’s search for additional depth in the goalkeeping department appears to have moved on quickly, with reports now claiming the club has agreed a deal to sign former Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Just a few days ago, we reported that the Gunners were considering a move for the Frenchman following his release by Leeds United this summer. At that stage, interest had been reported, but no agreement had been reached.

According to a fresh report from The Athletic, Arsenal have now finalised a deal to bring the 26-year-old to the Emirates on a free transfer, with the move expected to be completed once he undergoes a medical.

Meslier set to provide goalkeeping cover

The report claims Meslier is expected to join as cover for David Raya rather than challenge immediately for the number one shirt. Arsenal are also believed to view the signing as a way of allowing highly-rated youngster Tommy Setford to gain valuable first-team experience elsewhere on loan next season.

Meslier made his name during Leeds United’s return to the Premier League and was regarded as one of English football’s brightest young goalkeepers. However, his fortunes changed over the past two seasons, eventually falling down the pecking order before his contract expired this summer.

Another smart piece of business?

If the move is completed as expected, Arsenal will be adding an experienced Premier League goalkeeper without paying a transfer fee, something that fits with the club’s recent strategy of strengthening the squad while remaining financially disciplined.

Meslier still has age on his side at 26 and, despite a difficult end to his Leeds career, has already accumulated significant experience in English football.

Whether he can rediscover the form that once made him one of the Premier League’s most promising young goalkeepers remains to be seen, but Arsenal appear willing to give him that opportunity.

As always, supporters will now await official confirmation from the club before considering the deal complete.

Would you be happy to see Illan Meslier arrive as Arsenal’s backup goalkeeper this summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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