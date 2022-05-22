“Morale can’t be good” Michael Owen gives his Arsenal v Everton prediction

Michael Owen admits Arsenal have been in bad form and they probably cannot be trusted, but he expects them to beat Everton today.

Mikel Arteta’s men have missed so many chances to clinch a top-four spot in the last few weeks. Now, even a win might not be enough to help them beat Spurs to the last UCL place.

The Lilywhites visit Norwich, who are already relegated, while Arsenal will face the Toffees at the Emirates.

Everton has just confirmed their top-flight status for another season after spending a long time grappling with relegation.

The Toffees may still be in a celebratory mood when they visit Arsenal.

Former Manchester United and Newcastle United striker, Owen believes Arsenal will eventually win the game.

He predicts, as quoted by The Sport Review: “I can’t believe what’s happened to Arsenal in recent weeks. Fourth place has been in their hands for most of the season, so to let it slip this late in the season is hugely disappointing.

“The performance against Newcastle was shocking, there was no desire or energy whatsoever. You would have thought Newcastle were the team chasing the top four.

“That was an unbelievable result for Everton on Thursday. I’ve said all season that the one thing that could save them was Goodison Park, and they delivered. It was a brilliant comeback, and Everton are now safe.

“I think we’ll see a pretty even game here. Arsenal’s morale can’t be good. I think they’ll win though, 2-1.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We surely cannot let our fans down again on this last day of the season after such a tough few weeks.

Whatever happens, this team has overachieved, but it would be perfect if we were to beat Everton and hope for a miracle in the Tottenham game.

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

Video – Mikel Arteta talks ahead of our last game of the season