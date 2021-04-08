Should Arsenal just end Torreira’s suffering and let him go home?

Should Arsenal Do What’s Morally Right For Torreira by Dan Smith

This isn’t just aimed at Arsenal but all football clubs. When they want a player to sign a new contract, they preach loyalty. When a player doesn’t want to leave based on their earnings, they preach how morality should be put ahead of money.

Yet Torreira’s situation shows that the employer is just as greedy.

To clarify, Mikel Arteta doesn’t see the midfielder being part of his ethos and the Uruguayan has been very honest about how the death of his mother has affected him and his family, with his Dad asking his son to return to South America.

In most transfer sagas, clubs cleverly make players and agents look like the selfish party. They are aware that fans can’t relate to the wages players are on and are emotionally biased.

So when a Nasri, Van Persie or Sanchez want to move where they can earn more and win trophies, they are painted as villains. Yet when an Ozil intends to honour his contract he’s portrayed as holding the club hostage.

If a club view you as an asset, they question your integrity if you refuse a new deal.

Yet it’s okay for them to wash their hands of a Jack Wilshire and Danny Welbeck, individuals willing to take reductions in pay.

It’s contradictory.

Essentially if you criticised a Mustafi or Sokratis for staying when they weren’t wanted purely because of their wages, then you should expect Arsenal to not refuse a players wishes just because they can’t recoup a fee.

We had players happy to stay in North London even when not submitted for our squad.

Supporters would preach that money shouldn’t be a priority over everything.

Yet why don’t Arsenal take a cut price fee for Torreira from Boca Juniors? Because they equally prioritise money.

This isn’t a man wanting a move based on wealth or ambition. He’s even willing to take a pay cut to facialaite a move to Argentina. It’s not like his employers want him to stay, so he’s only asking for what they want.

He simply wants Arsenal to accept after Covid that they are not getting any resale value on the 30 million he cost. He’s asking his bosses to take a loss so he can be happy. You know, like they asked players to rip up contracts to help them?

If Arsenal can ask players to accept loans or being released to help their overheads, then morally they should support Torreira in exceptional circumstances.

The 25-year-old was already struggling to adapt to a new language and culture. Now he’s lost a parent and understandably no longer wants to be away from those he love. We encourage people to be more open about their feelings and say if they are struggling.

Not just has he admitted to struggling with the grieving process, but his father has as well. I couldn’t imagine losing my mum and how long that would take to adapt to. It would be life changing.

People process and handle these moments differently. If he needs to be with his family then I wouldn’t be comfortable if Arsenal stopped him.

The coincidence is that when William Saliba lost his parents, he’s been loaned back to France because the Gunners think he should be with friends and family. His preference was to stay in London. So Torreira is simply asking for the same protocol regarding his mums passing.

It just so happens his ‘home’ is based in part of the world where a transfer is more complicated.

This will come down to Arsenal ethics. Will they prioritise a young man’s mental health over cash?

By ruling out a move to Europe he reduces the asking price. South America can’t pay big fees – and that was before the Pandemic. Plus by knowing they don’t have to go for a bidding war with clubs in Europe, South American clubs can start the bidding low.

Arsenal have shown that they are willing to write off money if it means slashing their wage bill, something that seems a priority.

Morally Arsenal are in a difficult situation which might harm their PR image. What happens if your force someone to stay in Europe grieving for his mother, missing his Family and growing depressed? You can never question the player’s work ethic when given an opportunity.

If he fitted into Arteta’s plans, then my stance might be different. Because then you would have a manager who can put his arm round you and make it a priority to make the player feel wanted.

The fact is that no one benefits from Torreira hanging around unhappy, especially if he refuses any move that is in this continent. Why keep someone suffering?

I understand Stan Kroenke doesn’t become a Billionaire by selling assets on the cheap.

Yet in any company there are exceptional circumstances, where you have to accept doing business isn’t practical. Someone already homesick and then losing his mum I think is one of those occurrences.

Arsene Wenger warned as a club we were in danger of losing our proud values which even rival clubs would refer to as ‘the Arsenal Way’, meaning to always act with class.

There is a story that Herbert Chapman paid out of his own pocket for walls to be painted a cranberry red.

He told staff that the moment opposition walked into Highbury he wanted his guests to know that at Arsenal we did things properly.

Arsenal put Football second when a Paul Merson and Tony Adams needed help for addiction.

Sol Campbell was allowed to take some time away out of the country.

An example which might give Torreira hope was Brazilian Denilson was struggling mentally and for his own well-being wanted to be at ‘home’.

Mr Wenger orchestrated Denilson being loaned to Brazil for years, content that his wages were being covered.

All those examples were in my opinion a human suffering from an illness.

Torreira to his credit is honestly saying he can’t cope anymore away from his family with even his Dad making his own pleas for his son to be helped.

I understand if you think I’m being naive and want Arsenal to be ruthless.

Legally the man signed a contract and Arsenal have every right to only sell if they get close to their values.

I respect if that’s your stance.

Yet you can’t feel sorry for Arsenal when players equally put money first.

Football is a beautiful game but it’s just that …a game.

The Torreira Family is going through heartache at the moment.

Torreira needs to get through each day. Find a way to look after his family. That will and should be his priority.

If Torreira taking his career to South America helps.

If that’s what is needed at the moment, then that is more important than Football.

Be Kind In The Comment

Dan