Should Arsenal just end Torreira’s suffering and let him go home?

Should Arsenal Do What's Morally Right For Torreira by Dan Smith
This isn’t just aimed at Arsenal but all football clubs. When they want a player to sign a new contract, they preach loyalty. When a player doesn’t want to leave based on their earnings, they preach how morality should be put ahead of money.
Yet Torreira’s situation shows that the employer is just as greedy.
To clarify, Mikel Arteta doesn’t see the midfielder being part of his ethos and the Uruguayan has been very honest about how the death of his mother has affected him and his family, with his Dad asking his son to return to South America.
In most transfer sagas, clubs cleverly make players and agents look like the selfish party. They are aware that fans can’t relate to the wages players are on and are emotionally biased.
So when a Nasri, Van Persie or Sanchez want to move where they can earn more and win trophies, they are painted as villains. Yet when an Ozil intends to honour his contract he’s portrayed as holding the club hostage.
If a club view you as an asset, they question your integrity if you refuse a new deal.
Yet it’s okay for them to wash their hands of a Jack Wilshire and Danny Welbeck, individuals willing to take reductions in pay.
It’s contradictory.
Essentially if you criticised a Mustafi or Sokratis for staying when they weren’t wanted purely because of their wages, then you should expect Arsenal to not refuse a players wishes just because they can’t recoup a fee.
We had players happy to stay in North London even when not submitted for our squad.
Supporters would preach that money shouldn’t be a priority over everything.
Yet why don’t Arsenal take a cut price fee for Torreira from Boca Juniors? Because they equally prioritise money.
This isn’t a man wanting a move based on wealth or ambition. He’s even willing to take a pay cut to facialaite a move to Argentina. It’s not like his employers want him to stay, so he’s only asking for what they want.
He simply wants Arsenal to accept after Covid that they are not getting any resale value on the 30 million he cost. He’s asking his bosses to take a loss so he can be happy. You know, like they asked players to rip up contracts to help them?
If Arsenal can ask players to accept loans or being released to help their overheads, then morally they should support Torreira in exceptional circumstances.
The 25-year-old was already struggling to adapt to a new language and culture. Now he’s lost a parent and understandably no longer wants to be away from those he love. We encourage people to be more open about their feelings and say if they are struggling.
Not just has he admitted to struggling with the grieving process, but his father has as well. I couldn’t imagine losing my mum and how long that would take to adapt to. It would be life changing.
People process and handle these moments differently. If he needs to be with his family then I wouldn’t be comfortable if Arsenal stopped him.
The coincidence is that when William Saliba lost his parents, he’s been loaned back to France because the Gunners think he should be with friends and family. His preference was to stay in London. So Torreira is simply asking for the same protocol regarding his mums passing.
It just so happens his ‘home’ is based in part of the world where a transfer is more complicated.
This will come down to Arsenal ethics. Will they prioritise a young man’s mental health over cash?
By ruling out a move to Europe he reduces the asking price. South America can’t pay big fees – and that was before the Pandemic. Plus by knowing they don’t have to go for a bidding war with clubs in Europe, South American clubs can start the bidding low.
Arsenal have shown that they are willing to write off money if it means slashing their wage bill, something that seems a priority.
Morally Arsenal are in a difficult situation which might harm their PR image. What happens if your force someone to stay in Europe grieving for his mother, missing his Family and growing depressed? You can never question the player’s work ethic when given an opportunity.
If he fitted into Arteta’s plans, then my stance might be different. Because then you would have a manager who can put his arm round you and make it a priority to make the player feel wanted.
The fact is that no one benefits from Torreira hanging around unhappy, especially if he refuses any move that is in this continent. Why keep someone suffering?
I understand Stan Kroenke doesn’t become a Billionaire by selling assets on the cheap.
Yet in any company there are exceptional circumstances, where you have to accept doing business isn’t practical. Someone already homesick and then losing his mum I think is one of those occurrences.
Arsene Wenger warned as a club we were in danger of losing our proud values which even rival clubs would refer to as ‘the Arsenal Way’, meaning to always act with class.
There is a story that Herbert Chapman paid out of his own pocket for walls to be painted a cranberry red.
He told staff that the moment opposition walked into Highbury he wanted his guests to know that at Arsenal we did things properly.
Arsenal put Football second when a Paul Merson and Tony Adams needed help for addiction.
Sol Campbell was allowed to take some time away out of the country.
An example which might give Torreira hope was Brazilian Denilson was struggling mentally and for his own well-being wanted to be at ‘home’.
Mr Wenger orchestrated Denilson being loaned to Brazil for years, content that his wages were being covered.
All those examples were in my opinion a human suffering from an illness.
Torreira to his credit is honestly saying he can’t cope anymore away from his family with even his Dad making his own pleas for his son to be helped.
I understand if you think I’m being naive and want Arsenal to be ruthless.
Legally the man signed a contract and Arsenal have every right to only sell if they get close to their values.
I respect if that’s your stance.
Yet you can’t feel sorry for Arsenal when players equally put money first.
Football is a beautiful game but it’s just that …a game.
The Torreira Family is going through heartache at the moment.
Torreira needs to get through each day. Find a way to look after his family. That will and should be his priority.
If Torreira taking his career to South America helps.
If that’s what is needed at the moment, then that is more important than Football.
Dan
He should have been sold to Napoli last season in January window.
Napoli coach then had him as top priority, even wanted Kolas badly.
We were eye that Roc CB Koulibaly handed to us, adding 45M. We did not make the deal.
Let him go i guess, we didnt really need him in first place. Just as keeping Elneny when he was benched by Wenger to have young Niles grow.
Everyone, let’s say goodbye and wish him great…
Torreira can always buy out his contract. Ozil could have done the same, but decided to run it down and took a payout.
If he is not going to play Torreira should be sold for as much as Arsenal can get. Torreira took the money and came to the Emirates, yet hasn’t stopped wining since the day he arrived about weather, language, family etc.
Is he not allowed to use the language excuse Ozzie ,because I’m sure ive heard you go on about that to defend Emery every day since he left .
Have to say I think Oz is right. Torreira has complained since day one and there are ways to leave a club that don’t involve Arsenal carrying the whole financial can. Nobody is a prisoner here, everybody is free to leave. He has been on a great wage, but he doesnt want it to cost him a penny personally to leave. If I was a millionaire and needed so much to go home I would pay my contract off and go. Instead he refuses to do so, goes public to try to make us look like the bad guy here. Sympathy is one thing, but all of us lose family members.
If Arsenal are willing to sell him with a huge discount, other players would likely force Arsenal to do the same. Torreira surely knows that Arsenal will try their best to sell him to the highest bidder in the summer
Condolences to Torrera and stand with him in his difficult moments. But, he should realize that he is contracted to Arsenal and if ever he wanted to make his transfer intentions – for what ever reason, he should have done it behind closed doors, not on media/to media. Now this has put Arsenal is a very difficult situation to negotiate with any club,let alone South American clubs. Contracts have to be honored by both parties, going to /on media complicates matters. The players of late at AFC want the security and perks of the club while giving a BIG FAT ZERO in return on the pitch and maybe off the pitch too.
And if AFC can end Torrera’s misery, request them to end our misery of having to watch Leno, Cedric, Bellerin, Gabriel,Luiz, Elneny, Xhaka, Willian, Pepe, Laca, Cabellos wearing our kits next season.
Another player brought in and ruined by Emery and his buddy’s ,if we could recoup half the transfer fee we payed that would be a result if not it would be best just to get him off the payroll ,that’s the best outcome for all
Party’s involved ,no blame should be laid at his feet we all know who messed his career up .
Torreira cost Arsenal 27mill in 2018.
A year later he was valued at 55mill.
Post covid his value is likely to be 9 mill tops.
For a decade Arsenal has paid mega millions to players injury prone or not good enough or because of personal issues. Ozil Sanchez Socritis Mustafi Sanchez Mkhitaryan Debuchy Kolasinac Wellbeck Wilshere Diarby Asano Myaichi Sanogo Arshavin Podolski Perez.
Saliba Mavropanos Guendouzi have yet to be sorted.
What of Holding Chambers Niles and Willock?
Much lower transfer fees lower salaries
shorter contracts with performance clauses built in are needed.
I never like the way Saliba, Torreira and Guendouzi were treated. It put me off Arteta completely. It was like Arteta wanted to discard Emery’s signature. It made me realise something was ‘wrong’ with Arteta.
In this multi million pound sport the emotional life, mental health and grief of players gets such little shift. Torreira is still a young man and he is grieving. He could at least be loaned to Boca for a nominal sum and see where he stands in a years time. Money has no emotional intelligence or grief…..human’s do…..including footballers.
Arteta has failed in so many ways, footballing and human, that he should leave after the remaining games, so that this dark chapter can become left far behind in Arsenal history.