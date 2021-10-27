More and more good news for Arsenal with trio fit enough to face Leicester City

Arsenal has been handed a timely boost ahead of their match against Leicester City this weekend with three key players returning from injury.

Ben White started Arsenal’s Carabao Cup game against Leeds United last night, but he couldn’t finish the game as he wasn’t feeling 100% healthy.

Kieran Tierney and Martin Odegaard didn’t make the game and Mikel Arteta revealed afterwards that they were still struggling with minor injuries, but hopefully, they would be back to face Leicester.

About taking off White, Arteta said as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘There is a bug going on. We lost Pablo today as well as he wasn’t feeling great.

‘Ben had it as well for the last day or two. He wasn’t feeling great, so we decided to take him off.’

On Odegaard and Tierney, he added: ‘They were both [Tierney and Odegaard] out with two different injuries.

‘They tried yesterday but they didn’t feel great. They wanted to be involved, but they weren’t good enough to be selected today.

‘Hopefully in the next few days they can feel better and they can be available for Leicester.’

These players have played key roles in Arsenal’s progress this season and their presence is needed for the match against Leicester.

This has been a tough season for the Foxes, however, they are a team capable of beating anyone.

Who can forget Jamie Vardy who loves to score against us almost every time to remind us that we should have tried harder to sign him in 2016.

The game would be tough, but these are the type of opponents we need to beat if we are serious about ending this campaign inside or near the top four.

If we have a fully-fit squad for the match, then we can expect to get a win even if we would work hard to achieve that.