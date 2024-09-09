More Arsenal stars could join Declan Rice in missing the Tottenham game

Arsenal fans have largely accepted that Declan Rice will miss their Premier League clash against Tottenham after the international break.

However, there may be more concerns about the availability of other key players by the time of the fixture.

This match is crucial for Arsenal, who need to keep pace with Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title. With City remaining unbeaten and leading the table, dropping more points could be detrimental, especially if City continues to win.

During the international break, Arsenal has closely monitored their players’ fitness, and the situation does not look promising.

Football London reports that, besides Rice, Arsenal is already missing Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney, both of whom are long-term injury absentees.

Gabriel Jesus is confirmed as an absentee, and Riccardo Calafiori’s fitness is now in doubt after leaving the Italy camp due to injury concerns.

Jurrien Timber, who suffered a knock in the game against Brighton, could be another potential absentee for the Spurs fixture.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Injuries are a part of the game, but hopefully, we will not lose too many players to fitness problems before the game.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…