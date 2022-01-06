More bad news for Aubameyang at African Nations Cup

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not having the best of times at the moment that is for sure.

First he is dropped, then stripped of the Arsenal captaincy, then exiled and basically put up for sale and now, he has got Covid, according to the Evening Standard.

It seems the Gabon international tested positive as he arrived in Cameroon with his teammates ahead of the African Nations kicking off.

Aubameyang is now certain to miss Gabon’s opening match against Comoros, however, he could be available thereafter.

The same reports also state that his Gabon teammate Mario Lemina has also tested positive for Covid,

The Standard also mentioned that Aubamayenag had been filmed in Dubai with his international teammates at what looked like a party, if true, that hardly does his image much good right now, especially when he is in the shop window.

However he caught Covid we obviously wish him a speedy recovery and hopefully get to see him at AFCON, he is still an Arsenal player and while ever that is the case I am sure most of us will be supporting him.

Aubameyang remains in exile from Arsenal and the chances remain high that he will depart the Emirates this winter, if not, then almost certainly in the Summer.