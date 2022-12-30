More clubs join Arsenal in the battle for Serie A star

Arsenal has been looking to sign Dusan Vlahovic since the start of last season and he moved to Juventus because he had a lifelong dream of playing for the Italians.

That move has not stopped Arsenal from targeting him and the Gunners are still keen to add him to their squad anytime he is on the market again.

Juve is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but every player has his price and they could allow him to leave for a good fee.

A report on Team Talk reveals Arsenal is not the only club interested in a move for him and the competition is increasing.

It names PSG, Bayern Munich and Chelsea as new clubs interested in adding him to their squad if they are encouraged to move.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic remains one of the finest strikers in the world and we could become much better if we add the Serbian to our squad.

However, his importance to them and the number of clubs interested could make Juve ask for around 100m euros to sell him.

If we still consider him a key target, we can splash that much on him in the summer because he is still young and could be our main man for a decade.

