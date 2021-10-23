More clubs looking to take Arsenal’s key midfielder including Bayern Munich

Thomas Partey showed against Villa that he is one of the best players at Arsenal and that is why clubs are showing interest in him.

If the latest speculation is true then Arsenal could face a battle to keep the Ghanaian in their squad.

Todofichajes has been following the interest in his signature and they report that yet another club wants to sign him now.

The report insists that as well as Atletico Madrid, German giants Bayern Munich also want to sign the 28-year-old.

Just Arsenal Opinion

When top clubs like Atleti and Bayern are interested in your player, it means they are doing great and others can see that.

Arsenal will no doubt do everything it can to keep Partey in the squad but that could be difficult if we miss out on European football again this season.

Partey did leave a Champions League club in Atletico for Arsenal but he must surely have been convinced by the likes of Edu and Arteta that Arsenal would soon return to Europe’s elite competition.

At 28, Partey is not getting any younger and it is imperative that Arsenal qualifies for some sort of European competition next season, otherwise, we could end up losing some of our best players, including Partey.