More clubs want Arsenal talent as he nears exit

Eddie Nketiah looks almost certain to end his relationship with Arsenal at the conclusion of this season.

The England youth record scorer has been unable to translate his international form to the Gunners’ first team.

He has been scoring goals in the Carabao Cup this season but needs more than minutes in that competition to feel relevant.

He is unlikely to get that as Mikel Arteta continues to succeed with the lineup he plays ahead of the striker.

This has now made it obvious that he would leave, and several European clubs want to sign him.

Transfermarketweb reports that three more clubs have an interest in his signature.

The report says Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Crystal Palace are all eyeing a free transfer for the striker.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah was very promising in the Arsenal youth team, but he has looked unsuitable for the system of Arteta.

At 22, he still has time to adapt, but he isn’t exhibiting enough patience for that to happen, so it’s best for the club to cash in on him now.

If he stays until the end of the season, Arsenal would lose out on a valuable young talent for free.

However, any of his suitors could come in and make an offer for his signature in the January transfer window.