More clubs want Arsenal talent as he nears exit

Eddie Nketiah looks almost certain to end his relationship with Arsenal at the conclusion of this season.
The England youth record scorer has been unable to translate his international form to the Gunners’ first team.
He has been scoring goals in the Carabao Cup this season but needs more than minutes in that competition to feel relevant.
He is unlikely to get that as Mikel Arteta continues to succeed with the lineup he plays ahead of the striker.
This has now made it obvious that he would leave, and several European clubs want to sign him.
Transfermarketweb reports that three more clubs have an interest in his signature.
The report says Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Crystal Palace are all eyeing a free transfer for the striker.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nketiah was very promising in the Arsenal youth team, but he has looked unsuitable for the system of Arteta.
At 22, he still has time to adapt, but he isn’t exhibiting enough patience for that to happen, so it’s best for the club to cash in on him now.
If he stays until the end of the season, Arsenal would lose out on a valuable young talent for free.
However, any of his suitors could come in and make an offer for his signature in the January transfer window.
He can go if he doesn’t want to sign a contract and go on loan. The grass is not greener outside the Emirates.
If Arteta lets him go and in few years he makes it big, Arteta would have to shoulder criticism but he shouldn’t because for all his promise, he hasn’t shown enough to warrant giving him any more game time. He could find a club where he could be a success but he could also melt into the background.
Agree. I could never blame arteta if nketiah somehow magically, by some miracle… makes it big lol. There just haven’t been any signs hes more than ordinary when he’s put on an arsenal kit and i dont think many of us will be missing him when he’s gone. i wish him luck though, but he’s got no chance of being our no 9 in the future. Hopefully we can at least get something for him in january and he doesnt leave for free.
Agree.
Don’t waste any more game time on a player who hasn’t been a reliable scorer, or even impact a game.
Laca at least influences a game when he isn’t scoring goals. Same can’t be said about Nketiah, or even Auba for that matter.
Clubs will let him run his contract down and get him on a free transfer and offer him top salary………just my opinion……!
I disagree, Eddie has shown and continues to show patience, I believe Arteta likes him as a player, I think his style fits the Arteta approach better than, say, Auba’s style, I don’t think it’s inevitable he will leave in January or the summer, I reckon he has a future at Arsenal and will sign a new contract