More competition for Arsenal as Chelsea enters race for young defender

Ousmane Diomande is gaining popularity among Premier League clubs, and Arsenal faces the risk of losing out on the Sporting Club defender.

Although Arsenal has been pursuing Diomande since the end of last season, he opted to continue his development in Portugal. However, the Gunners are making increased efforts to secure the defender and are expected to scout him at the AFCON this month.

Newcastle United has already initiated contact with Diomande’s entourage in an attempt to bring him to their squad, surpassing Arsenal’s previous interest. Furthermore, Chelsea has now entered the race and is looking to strike a deal during this transfer window reports Football Insider.

With Chelsea’s track record of bold signings in recent months, they pose a significant threat to Arsenal in the pursuit of Diomande. Arsenal may be concerned about Chelsea’s interest, and it remains to be seen whether they will also make a move to sign him during this transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 20, Diomande is already one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe, and Chelsea’s entrance should worry us.

They beat us to sign a player 12 months ago and we have to act as fast as possible to ensure that does not repeat itself over Diomande.

