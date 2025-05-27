Arsenal are making a determined effort to sign Viktor Gyokeres in the current transfer window following his exceptional season with Sporting Club.

While Benjamin Sesko is also of interest to the club, Gyokeres is widely viewed as a player ready to perform on the biggest stage. If Arsenal are aiming for swift success, he is regarded as the ideal signing. The Gunners waited until the conclusion of both their campaign and that of the striker before taking concrete steps to advance negotiations, and they have now formalised their interest.

Gyokeres Emerges as Key Target

Gyokeres has previously played in England, though that period early in his career was seen as underwhelming. Since then, he has transformed into an electrifying forward known for consistently strong performances whenever he takes to the pitch.

Arsenal are eager to bring him back to English football and have reportedly held meetings with both the player and his current club. As reported by Sport Witness, the Gunners have made a substantial offer, proposing to pay Sporting Club 70 million euros. The deal also includes a 12 million euro sign-on bonus for the striker and an annual salary of 7 million euros.

Arsenal Signals Its Intent with Major Offer

The proposed five-year contract reflects Arsenal’s serious approach to securing Gyökeres’ services. They are hopeful the player will accept the terms soon, enabling the club to shift focus towards other potential signings during the window.

The scale of the offer illustrates the level of ambition at Arsenal as they seek to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season. These offers show we mean business, a sentiment that signals the club’s desire to conclude the deal swiftly. There is growing anticipation that both Gyokeres and Sporting Club will respond positively, paving the way for one of the window’s most high-profile transfers.

