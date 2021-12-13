More details emerge about Aubameyang’s latest indiscretion

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in the news for all the wrong reasons again after being dropped from the squad in Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Southampton this weekend.

We knew Mikel Arteta had chosen not to play him because of a disciplinary problem, but more details have since emerged.

The Athletic claims the striker was permitted to travel to France on Wednesday morning so he can see his sick mum, but he was told he had to return in the evening of the same day.

However, he came back in the morning of the next day and the latest covid-19 protocol meant he had to test negative before he could rejoin the squad.

Because of that, the club told him not to report to Friday’s training, and he was advised to train at home.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This level of irresponsibility by Auba is simply shocking, and it seems the Gabon star will always have these problems.

He is undeniably talented, but his decision making at 32 is too poor and could eventually cost him his football career at Arsenal.

Arteta will likely recall him for the match against West Ham, but Auba’s time as an Arsenal player could be over if he displays another lack of respect to the team.

