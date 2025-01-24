More details emerge about Jorginho’s request that could scupper his move to Flamengo

Jorginho has been linked with a move back to Brazil, with Flamengo reportedly eager to bring the experienced midfielder to their squad. As he enters the final year of his contract at Arsenal, it seems increasingly unlikely that the Gunners will extend his deal beyond this season. Reports suggest that Arsenal are already preparing for a midfield rebuild, with plans to replace both Jorginho and Thomas Partey during the summer transfer window.

Flamengo, one of Brazil’s most prominent clubs, are working hard to convince Jorginho to make the move. The Rio de Janeiro-based side has been in discussions with the player’s representatives for several weeks, but no deal has been finalised. While Flamengo are keen to add the Italy international to their team, negotiations appear to have stalled over financial terms.

According to a report from Globo, Flamengo have tabled an offer of a three-year contract worth €10 million. However, Jorginho is reportedly holding out for a deal that would see him earn €13 million over the same period. This difference in valuation has created a deadlock, with Flamengo hesitant to meet his demands.

Jorginho’s potential departure could leave a gap in Arsenal’s midfield, but the Gunners appear confident they can manage without him. At the moment, the midfielder remains a key part of the squad, enjoying a consistent run of games under Mikel Arteta. His wealth of experience and composure in the middle of the park could prove crucial as Arsenal look to compete in multiple competitions during the second half of the season.

While Flamengo continues to explore the possibility of signing him, there is no certainty the deal will go through. Jorginho’s demands may exceed what Flamengo are willing or able to pay, leaving the Brazilian club in a difficult position.

For now, it seems more likely that Jorginho will remain at the Emirates until the end of the season, helping Arsenal push for success before any decisions about his future are finalised.