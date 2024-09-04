More details emerged about Arsenal’s fight to keep Kiwior

Jakub Kiwior was one of the Arsenal players targeted by several clubs during the last transfer window.

The defender is facing increased competition for a starting spot on the team, and when Riccardo Calafiori joined the Emirates in the summer, multiple clubs expressed interest in signing Kiwior.

Despite having ample cover in their squad, Arsenal refused to sell and insisted that the defender was not for sale.

The Poland international also did not push for a move. With Calafiori now in the squad and Jurrien Timber returning from injury, it will be challenging for Kiwior to secure regular playing time, yet he is determined to stay and fight for his place.

Tuttomercatoweb has reported that Arsenal turned down offers from at least two clubs to keep him.

The report states that Bologna was eager to sign him as a replacement for Calafiori, but Arsenal had no intention of letting him go.

Inter Milan also made a push to include Kiwior in their squad, but once again, Arsenal stood firm and ensured he remained with the team.

The best clubs have good alternatives all around the pitch, and we did well in keeping Kiwior.

