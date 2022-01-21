More details on why FA is probing suspicious betting possibly involving Arsenal

The Daily Mail reports that the suspicious betting activity on an Arsenal player that is being investigated by the FA now involves an extraordinary £55,000 in-play gamble.

The bet was on the player earning a yellow card and he finally did towards the end of the game.

While this is not new, it is very rare for anyone to risk that amount of money for a player to get booked.

This made the bet suspicious, and bookmakers reported the case to the FA.

They have launched an investigation with the FA’s intelligence and integrity analysts alongside Betradar leading the enquiries.

The report claims they know the player, but they cannot name him for legal reasons.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The last thing Arsenal needs now is one of its players getting suspended for breaking betting rules.

This has hardly been an issue in the Premier League, but the governing body will not hesitate to punish anyone they believe is involved in it.

Hopefully, the investigation will not find any Arsenal star guilty of breaking the rules and we would not lose a squad member to a lengthy ban.

Meanwhile, we have now been eliminated from all cup competitions and that should help us win a top-four spot by the end of this campaign.

Arteta discusses Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool, our lack of players and our red card record