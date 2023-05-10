More fixtures at Emirates for Arsenal Women after record-breaking season by Michelle

During the 2022-23 season Arsenal Women played all of their Champions League fixtures at Emirates Stadium, as well as playing 3 WSL games at N5 – Tottenham in September 2022, Manchester United in November 2022 and Chelsea in January 2023. Those fixtures amassed more that 240,000 ticket sales, as per the official Arsenal tweet below.

CONFIRMED: Five WSL fixtures at Emirates Stadium next season ✊ More than 240,000 tickets have been purchased to watch us in N5 during 2022/23 🏟️ Let's keep making history together, Gooners ❤️

Arsenal have been at the forefront of the movement to play more of the women’s games at the main club stadium, and have made history and set new attendance records this season, with the incredible support from Arsenal fans:

Arsenal Women set the highest ever WSL attendance record at 47,367 when they welcomed Tottenham to the Emirates for the North London derby in September 2022

Arsenal Women set the highest ever UK attendance record for a Women’s Champions League match at 60,063, when they welcomed Wolfsburg to the Emirates for the UWCL semi-final

Arsenal Women SOLD OUT Emirates Stadium for the 1st time in history, on 1st May Bank Holiday for the Champions League semi-final

In fact, as you can see from the top 10 WSL attendances in the table below, Arsenal are responsible for 3 of the top 4 WSL attendances this season (2022-23):

Arsenal CEO, Vinai Venkatesham said: “We’re delighted to confirm that our women’s first team will play five WSL games at Emirates Stadium next season.

“We’ve received fantastic support at Emirates Stadium this year, setting a new record attendance in the WSL and achieving a memorable sell-out for our recent UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg earlier this month.

“It’s wonderful to see the support for the team at Emirates Stadium, Meadow Park and on the road week in, week out. This latest announcement ensures that as many supporters as possible can enjoy the matchday experience with us, as we continue to support the sustainable growth of women’s football.”

There has not yet been any confirmation of which 5 WSL 2023-24 home games, for Arsenal Women, will be played at the Emirates, but one would guess they will include Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea the same as this season but who will be invited to N5 in addition to this? I suspect Manchester City and Aston Villa. What are your thoughts?

Our Gunners are back in WSL action tonight, as they travel to Broadfield Stadium to take on Brighton & Hove Albion. You can watch the match live on Sky Sports, kick-off 19:30 UK.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

