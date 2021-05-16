More high profile players want to follow Luiz out of Arsenal

Arsenal is facing the prospect of losing several important players after it emerged that David Luiz is not signing a new contract.

The Brazilian has reportedly told Arsenal that he is leaving after this campaign ends in a matter of weeks.

He has been at the Emirates since 2019 after Arsenal signed him from Chelsea.

The Gunners have enjoyed his experience and leadership in their team since he has been around.

However, they will have to move on from him now, but he might not be the only senior player that leaves them.

The Athletic says Willian, Bernd Leno, Granit Xhaka and Hector Bellerin also want to leave.

Although Arsenal wants to rebuild, it would hardly make sense for them to lose that many key players.

Willian has struggled at the Emirates since he joined, but Xhaka remains an important member of the team.

The Swiss midfielder has showcased his versatility by playing as a left-back in recent games.

Inconsistency has plagued Leno, but he is still Arsenal’s number one though they might not raise as much money from his sale as anticipated.

The focus for everyone now should be ending this season as high as possible even if it means playing in the European Conference League.