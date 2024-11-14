More injury concerns for Arsenal as defender undergoes surgery

Arsenal’s injury woes have intensified, with Ben White now set to miss time following a recent minor knee surgery, according to Sky Sports. This is particularly disappointing for the Gunners, as White had only just rejoined the squad after recovering from a previous injury. His consistent performance and reliability in defence have made him an essential figure in Mikel Arteta’s backline, making his absence challenging to address. In recent weeks, Arteta has relied on Thomas Partey to cover the right-back role, but White’s return was expected to bolster Arsenal’s defensive options ahead of a busy schedule.

The club has not disclosed a specific timeline for White’s recovery, leaving uncertainty about when he will be back in action. Given the demanding schedule Arsenal faces, losing such a dependable player in defence will require Arteta to make tactical adjustments, possibly rotating players and experimenting with the lineup. White’s versatility, experience, and ability to transition quickly from defence to attack make him a unique asset that’s hard to replace. However, Arsenal has depth in defence, and players like Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior may step in to support the backline during his absence.

While Arsenal has experienced significant success in recent seasons, this year has been particularly challenging due to recurrent injuries to key players. Alongside White, players like Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey, and Martin Odegaard have all missed time due to various injuries, testing Arsenal’s resilience and depth. Arteta’s squad is already stretched thin, so managing White’s absence will be critical to maintaining their form, especially with crucial fixtures ahead.

If White’s procedure ultimately alleviates the knee issues he has reportedly dealt with for some time, the decision to undergo surgery was likely wise. While short-term absences create immediate challenges, restoring White’s fitness could benefit Arsenal in the long term, helping him perform consistently at his best.

