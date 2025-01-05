More injury woes for Arsenal as Arteta discusses Nwaneri’s substitution

Arsenal’s season continues to be disrupted by injuries and illnesses, with the team struggling to maintain consistency in their squad. Fitness problems have plagued the Gunners, leaving them little room to breathe as they push to stay competitive.

Despite being in fantastic form for much of the campaign and harbouring hopes of challenging Liverpool, Arsenal’s ambitions are being hampered by the ongoing fitness issues affecting key players. Maintaining momentum has proven increasingly difficult as injuries pile up, forcing Mikel Arteta to shuffle his line-ups frequently.

In the match against Brighton, Martin Odegaard was only fit enough to start on the bench due to illness earlier in the week. Arsenal went on to drop points in the game, which ended in a disappointing result. Adding to their woes, Ethan Nwaneri, who had been the standout player in the first half and scored Arsenal’s only goal, had to be substituted at halftime due to injury.

Speaking after the game, Mikel Arteta revealed the severity of the setback. Quoted by the Daily Mail, the Arsenal manager said:

“It’s really bad news because I think we’ve lost him [Nwaneri], we had to take him off at half-time with some muscular issues.”

The injury to Nwaneri is a significant blow for Arsenal, as the teenager had shown immense promise and had been enjoying a breakthrough moment in the senior team. His first-half performance against Brighton highlighted his potential, with his goal showcasing maturity beyond his years. Losing him at this critical juncture is not only unfortunate for the player but also for the team, which is already stretched thin.

For Nwaneri, this injury comes as an untimely setback in a season where he was starting to establish himself and gain valuable minutes. Arsenal will now face the challenge of navigating through their schedule without one of their emerging talents, compounding the difficulties caused by other fitness issues in the squad. As the injuries mount, Arsenal’s ability to maintain their form and keep pace with the league’s top teams will be severely tested.

