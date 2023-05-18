More injury woes for Arsenal as key man out for the rest of the season

Arsenal’s injury woes have continued, with a report stating Gabriel Martinelli is now injured and out of action for the rest of the season.

Arsenal has two more Premier League games to play as they look to end on a high, even though they have most certainly lost the league crown to Manchester City.

Martinelli has been a key player for the club and is one of their stars who have hit double figures for goals in the campaign already.

The fans have taken to him and like how the Brazilian performs for the team, but they have seen him playing for the last time this season.

A report in The Daily Mail reveals Martinelli suffered ligament damage in the match against Brighton and will no longer be available to play for the club this season.

Martinelli has been a key player for us this season and it is sad to lose him to injury. However, the good thing is that the season is almost over, and he will miss just two games.

Hopefully, he will be fit for the start of pre-season and help us achieve more in the next campaign, especially as we return to the Champions League.

