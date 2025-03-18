More La Liga clubs set to show interest in Arsenal loanee in the summer

Albert Sambi Lokonga is enjoying a productive loan spell at Sevilla this season, with his performances suggesting that his playing style may be better suited to La Liga than the Premier League. The Belgian midfielder struggled during his time at Arsenal and during loan stints at Crystal Palace and Luton Town, where he was unable to make a significant impact. These challenges indicated that the more physical nature of the English game might not be the ideal fit for him.

However, his time at Sevilla has shown a marked improvement. While injuries have disrupted his season at times, he has consistently been in strong form whenever fit, demonstrating that he can thrive in the Spanish league’s more technical environment. This has proven to be a wise decision by both Arsenal and the player, as Sevilla has benefitted from his services, and Lokonga seems to have found a better rhythm in Spain.

Lokonga appears content in Seville, and Sevilla is eager to keep him beyond this season. Reports from Vamos SevillaFC indicate that the Spanish club is already working towards making his loan move permanent, with discussions expected to begin soon. However, Lokonga’s impressive form has attracted interest from other Spanish clubs, who will undoubtedly compete with Sevilla for his signature. This competition could influence his decision, although his familiarity with the city and club may give Sevilla the upper hand in securing his services.

As he is no longer part of Arsenal’s long-term plans, the club is expected to sell him to the highest bidder. It is in their best interest to maximise the financial return on his departure, as the midfielder’s value has likely increased due to his positive performances in La Liga. Thus, while Lokonga’s future remains uncertain, it seems clear that his time at Arsenal is nearing its end.