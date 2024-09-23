“More mentally than physically.” Calafiori describes how tough the second half was

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori described how tough their match against Manchester City was, especially in the second half.

The Gunners secured a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw, but they could have won the game if they had held on for just a few more seconds.

Mikel Arteta started the Italian defender, and he provided the equaliser superbly.

Gabriel Magalhães then scored another goal for Arteta’s men, and the Gunners held on despite going down to ten men just before halftime.

Arsenal defended with everything they had for much of the match and looked set to win before Manchester City broke their hearts with a late equaliser.

Despite the disappointment, the Gunners can be proud of their performance despite coming close to winning.

After the match, Calafiori said to the BBC:

“I am so happy to have scored and I am a bit disappointed that we didn’t win.

“It was so tough. We reacted really good and the second half was extremely tough, more mentally than physically.”

We had a brilliant game against Manchester City, and our guys can be proud of their performance in that match, regardless of the final result.

