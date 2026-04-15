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“More nerve than verve” Dharmesh Sheth reacts as Arsenal seal semi-final place

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal have secured their place in the Champions League semi-final after a goalless draw in the second leg of their quarter-final against Sporting Club, and Dharmesh Sheth believes it was not their best performance, but they ultimately achieved their objective.

They won the first leg one-nil in Portugal, which meant that the draw was enough to send them through to the semi-final once again, where they will face Atletico Madrid.

It was not the strongest display from Arsenal, similar to the first leg, and Sporting may feel they deserved more from the tie, given their overall performance across both matches.

Arsenal reach semi final despite below par display

Arsenal struggled to impose themselves fully in the second leg, with Sporting continuing to challenge them throughout the match and limit their attacking opportunities.

Despite this, the Gunners showed resilience and discipline to maintain their defensive structure and protect their aggregate lead.

As quoted by Sky Sports, Dharmesh Sheth said, “More nerve than verve… but an historic night for Arsenal… back-to-back semi finals in the Champions League for the first time.”

Focus shifts to Atletico Madrid test

Reaching the Champions League semi-final is a significant achievement for Arsenal, but their performances across both legs suggest there is room for improvement ahead of the next round.

They will need to raise their level considerably if they are to overcome Atletico Madrid and secure a place in the final of the competition.

The players are aware of the challenge ahead, and each match will present different demands as they aim to deliver stronger performances.

Arsenal have the quality to improve and score more goals, and they will be expected to respond positively in their upcoming fixtures as they look to move beyond their recent inconsistent run of form and pursue their ambition of winning the competition.

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