More Premier League sides join Spurs in chasing Maitland Niles

Sky Sports is reporting that Wolves have entered the race to sign Arsenal academy product, Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The midfielder who can also play in defence has been at Arsenal since he was 16 and he is one of the successful graduates from the club’s academy.

A midfielder by trade, he has hardly been used in his preferred position, but his versatility has also been the reason why he has been given chances to play.

He featured and did well as Arsenal beat Chelsea in the most recent FA Cup final, however, he has been told that he will be sold if any team makes a good offer for him.

Tottenham became interested in signing him as Jose Mourinho considers new recruits to add to his team.

The Lilywhites are not alone with Wolves now joining the race to sign him and he is also being monitored by Newcastle United, claims the same report.

SkySports also reports that Mikel Arteta wants to keep him but the Spaniard has been told that he will have to sell before he can buy and Maitland-Niles is one of the few valuable players that the club can make good money from.

The report adds that he is valued at £20m by the Gunners, it remains unclear if the Gunners will reduce their asking price especially because this is a tough financial period for every team.