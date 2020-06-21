More problems for Arsenal after their frustrating loss to Brighton

Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi faces being banned after he grabbed Brighton’s winning goal scorer, Neal Maupay by the neck following Arsenal’s loss to the Seagulls.

The Gunners endured another frustrating afternoon after they allowed their lead to slip and let Brighton beat them 2-1.

Arsenal has now lost their two league games after the restart of the Premier League season but in each game, there seems to be an incident that would lead to an inevitable loss for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Against Manchester City, it was a David Luiz horror show, while against Brighton, Bernd Leno was injured in the first half and he blamed Neal Maupay for the injury.

The German wasn’t the only Arsenal player who reacted to Maupay injuring him as Guendouzi confronted the Brighton striker at the final whistle.

Painfully, it was Maupay who scored the winning goal against the Gunners and as he wheeled away in celebration, Guendouzi appeared to throw a hand at the striker’s stomach.

He confronted him again at the final whistle and this time, he grabbed the striker by his neck.

The Frenchman needed to be restrained from causing more harm to Maupay and Metro Sport claims he faces being banned for his actions.

What Guendouzi did was wrong it is as simple as that, yes there was frustration at Maupay but you just cannot get physical these days and expect to get away with it and all Guendouzi has done is risk making life harder for Mikel Arteta if there is a suspension handed down.