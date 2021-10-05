More problems for Leno as he risks being ignored by Germany for lack of game time

Bernd Leno could be axed from the German national team squad if he cannot win back his first-team place at Arsenal.

The German has lost the battle of Arsenal’s number one to Aaron Ramsdale and hasn’t started a league game for the club since their 5-0 loss to Manchester City before the last international window.

Leno remains Germany’s third-choice goalkeeper at international level, but that position could be taken away from him soon.

Fussball reports that Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp is impressing their national team manager, Hansi Flick and could take up Leno’s position in the squad.

The report says the former Bayern Munich boss uses a “performance principle” to select his players, and that has made it imperative that Leno plays often to keep his place in the squad.

Because of this, the goalkeeper is reportedly now thinking about leaving Arsenal and the report says his exit from the Emirates could be as early as the January transfer window.

Arsenal will want to have two top goalkeepers in their squad, but Leno will feel he deserves more than being a reserve goalkeeper to Ramsdale.

The Gunners will probably not stand in his way if he wants out in the summer, but it remains unclear if they will sanction a January departure, especially if they cannot sign a replacement.