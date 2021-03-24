More revelations about Vardy to Arsenal emerges

Jamie Vardy was close to a move to Arsenal after firing Leicester City to a surprising Premier League title win in 2016.

That season was a brilliant one for the Englishman as the Foxes emerged from nowhere to stun the world of football with Vardy being an integral part of that title winning team.

At one point of the season, he scored in 11 consecutive matches and every team would have wanted the prolific attacker on their books.

At the end of the season, Arsenal looked to beat other teams to his signature with the Gunners making an offer for him.

Leicester managed to convince him to ignore Arsenal’s offer and remain at the club where he is still thriving.

Before now, we all knew that the Gunners made him a big-money offer, but the exact fee wasn’t revealed.

Star Sports has now disclosed that the Gunners were so keen to land him that they offered the £22million needed to trigger his release clause.

The Gunners tried to woo him by offering what they imagined was a huge salary.

However, Leicester countered the offer with a better one and convinced their star man to ignore the advances of their more illustrious rivals.