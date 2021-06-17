“More than Buendia, yes” Romano says Arsenal is still keen on Odegaard

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal is still keen on signing Martin Odegaard even though they have been looking at alternative targets.

The Norway captain spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid.

He was one of the Gunners’ best players during that stint at the club and they want him to join them permanently now.

The Gunners remain keen on bringing him back to the Emirates and would pounce if there is a slight chance that he could be sold.

They have looked at signing the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Emi Buendia this summer as an alternative to him.

Romano says even though Mikel Arteta’s side is looking at other targets, Odegaard remains their top priority.

He even claims that if they have the slightest chance of getting him, they will use that to their advantage.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel, Romano said when asked if Odegaard is wanted by Arsenal more than previous transfer target Emi Buendia: “More than Buendia, yes.

“I’m told that even if they have a 1% chance to sign Odegaard, they want to continue [negotiating with Real Madrid] and to try and sign Odegaard on a permanent deal.

“But at the moment, the situation with Real Madrid is they are still saying ‘no he’s not leaving the club’. So let’s see if Ancelotti will continue with this position or maybe it will change.”

Madrid has a new manager in Carlo Ancelotti and the Gunners will hope he doesn’t have Odegaard in his plans.