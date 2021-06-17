“More than Buendia, yes” Romano says Arsenal is still keen on Odegaard

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal is still keen on signing Martin Odegaard even though they have been looking at alternative targets.
The Norway captain spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid.
He was one of the Gunners’ best players during that stint at the club and they want him to join them permanently now.
The Gunners remain keen on bringing him back to the Emirates and would pounce if there is a slight chance that he could be sold.
They have looked at signing the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Emi Buendia this summer as an alternative to him.
Romano says even though Mikel Arteta’s side is looking at other targets, Odegaard remains their top priority.
He even claims that if they have the slightest chance of getting him, they will use that to their advantage.
Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel, Romano said when asked if Odegaard is wanted by Arsenal more than previous transfer target Emi Buendia: “More than Buendia, yes.
“I’m told that even if they have a 1% chance to sign Odegaard, they want to continue [negotiating with Real Madrid] and to try and sign Odegaard on a permanent deal.
“But at the moment, the situation with Real Madrid is they are still saying ‘no he’s not leaving the club’. So let’s see if Ancelotti will continue with this position or maybe it will change.”
Madrid has a new manager in Carlo Ancelotti and the Gunners will hope he doesn’t have Odegaard in his plans.
If the reason we aren’t going for Bissouma is because we are waiting for Odergaard, then this bunch haven’t a clue. I for one are not excited by the prospect of Odergaard coming back, WHAT THE HELL DID HE DO?
It is obvious that MA and Edu do not know what type of players we really need to move forward as a club, what a shame. This is an act of inexperience on the part of the two of them. The owner of our once upon a time great club is a coward, wicked, and self centre to ignore the feelings of the fans.
I am getting tired of this conttant torrent of drivel by so many young and self entitled fans towards both Arteta and EDU.
I say this as a fan who also would prefer a world proven name as our manager But as a realist, unlike the self entited younger fans, I know that we will have MA around for some time yet and this constant overload of carp and criticism, some seval times each day by well known names on here, is harmful to the club I love.
I wish they would stop, engage their brain, see the futility of their quest while Kroenke remains and see the unfair pressure it all adds to a manager trying his best under almost impossible and unfair fan pressure. Supporters should support. The clue is in the word “SUPPORTER” itself. Nuff said!
The arsenal fans here would have you believe the sky is falling because Buendia almighty isn’t a priority target. The coach want Odegaard, and whether you favor it or not, he did impress when he was here. suck it up. I want Messi too, but you don’t see me sulking because he’s not a priority.