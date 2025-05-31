More transfer woes for Arsenal as Barcelona closes in on target

Arsenal risk missing out on several of their key transfer targets this summer, with Joan Garcia now appearing to be on the verge of joining Barcelona. The goalkeeper has long been admired by Mikel Arteta’s side, and the Gunners came close to signing him less than a year ago.

At that time, Garcia had reportedly agreed on personal terms with Arsenal, who viewed him as a suitable backup option. The Premier League side was eager to secure his services as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, who had departed the club to join Southampton. Despite the mutual interest, Espanyol’s high asking price led to the collapse of the deal.

Arsenal Losing Ground on Key Targets

In response to missing out on Garcia, Arsenal opted to bring in Neto. However, the Brazilian barely featured for the team and was unavailable for selection in the Carabao Cup due to being cup-tied. This lack of impact underscored the club’s need to find a reliable second-choice goalkeeper heading into the new campaign.

Despite retaining their interest in Garcia, Arsenal have yet to make a concrete offer this summer. That hesitation may prove costly, as other clubs have acted more decisively. According to Fabrizio Romano, Garcia is now in advanced talks with Barcelona and appears poised to make the move to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona Move Highlights Missed Opportunity

Barcelona already possess two top-class goalkeepers in their squad, yet they have shown greater commitment to securing Garcia’s signature. Their proactive approach has reportedly resulted in an agreement with the Espanyol player, placing Arsenal on the back foot.

Romano noted that Garcia “is in advanced talks to join Barcelona” and that the Spanish club “have shown more seriousness than Arsenal.” With the player already said to have agreed to join them, it appears the Gunners have once again lost out to a more assertive suitor.

If Arsenal continue to delay their moves in the transfer market, they risk falling behind their rivals and ending up with players who were not originally on their radar. A more strategic and timely approach will be essential if they are to strengthen the squad effectively before the new season begins.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…