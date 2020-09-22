More viable Partey/Aouar alternative identified by Arsenal

Amadou Diawara has been identified as an alternative transfer target for Arsenal.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with both Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey in recent months, but the club has so far struggled to raise funds through sales in order to justify the outlay.

Football.London claims that Diawara is now a potential signing should we continue to struggle to offload squad members, although their recent goalkeeper exchange has boosted the coffers.

The Guardian states that Aston Villa have just paid us a £20 Milliion fee to sign Emiliano Martinez, following his heroics at Wembley which saw us win two pieces of silverware. We have already moved to bring in his replacement for under 10% of that amount, with TalkSPORT claiming a fee of just £1.5 Million was paid to Dijon for his signature.

The above is our only sale during the current window however, whilst we have agreed deals to sign Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares, Willian, Runarsson and Gabriel Magalhaes, and time is now running on exits.

There is around two weeks remaining of the current transfer window, and while we are keen on adding another midfielder to our squad, offloading some of the current crop could well be more of a priority.

Shkodran Mustafi, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and Sokratis are all currently being linked with moves according to various outlets including the Standard, but nothing looks relatively concrete as of yet.

Will Arsenal have to give up on signing one/both of Aouar and Partey due to our struggles to offload our current members? Would Diawara be a good fit for a lower fee?

Patrick