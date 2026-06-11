Morgan Rogers breaks silence amidst Arsenal interest in his signature 

There is a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Morgan Rogers amid Arsenal’s interest, and the attacker has now broken his silence via Metro Sport as he prepares to represent England at the World Cup.

Rogers is one of the top players in the Premier League at the moment and has just helped Aston Villa win the Europa League after delivering several outstanding performances. His form has attracted widespread attention across Europe.

Arsenal interest intensifies

The attacker has been on Arsenal’s radar for a long time, but it now appears that he has become one of their most important targets as they look to improve their squad.

After winning the Premier League and reaching the final of the Champions League, Arsenal cannot afford to sign just any player. They now have to focus on bringing in stars who would significantly improve their squad’s quality. Several top European clubs have closely followed his development.

Rogers responds to speculation

Rogers fits that profile, but he is currently focused on the World Cup. He admits that he hears the speculation about his future, but he is not distracted by it because he has matured and understands that a large percentage of the rumours are not true. He remains focused on performing at the highest level.

The attacker said:

“As you get older and gain experience along the way, you know that comes with it and 95 per cent of it is just noise.

“You hear it, course you do. You can’t help not [hearing it]. You know it’s there but you’ve got to use it in a positive way.

“You just try and get on with your game and just focus.”

He stressed maintaining focus amid speculation. His comments reflect a calm mindset.

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