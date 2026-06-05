Morgan Rogers prefers to join one team amidst Arsenal interest

Morgan Rogers has reportedly made a clear decision regarding his preferred next destination this summer if Aston Villa are willing to sanction a sale, according to Football365. The attacker is understood to be one of the players strongly admired by Arsenal, who are actively looking to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes.

Rogers has attracted significant attention following his impressive performances at club level, establishing himself as one of the most influential attacking players in England. His form has also contributed to growing expectations around his role within the England national team setup, particularly ahead of the World Cup. Continued strong performances on the international stage could further enhance his reputation and increase interest from elite clubs across Europe.

Preferred Destination Emerges

Rogers is believed to consider Arsenal his preferred next destination should Aston Villa decide to let him leave this summer. A move to the Emirates Stadium would represent a significant step in his career, offering the opportunity to compete regularly at the highest level in domestic and European competitions.

For Arsenal, this reported preference is seen as a positive development as they continue to evaluate attacking reinforcements. The club are aiming to build on recent progress and add further quality to their forward options, with Rogersviewed as a player capable of contributing immediately while also developing further within their system.

Transfer Battle and Villa Position

Despite this reported preference, competition for his signature remains strong. Rogers has not indicated any intention to force a transfer, and his commitment to the club remains intact as they assess their own squad planning for the season ahead.

Villa are expected to carefully consider any potential offers, particularly given his importance to the team following a successful campaign. However, the final decision will depend on their valuation and willingness to part with one of their key attacking assets, which could lead to a broader transfer battle developing if multiple clubs enter the race.

If a move does materialise, Arsenal may feel encouraged to act decisively, especially with Rogers continuing to enhance his reputation at both club level and on the international stage, where strong performances could further intensify interest ahead of the World Cup.

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