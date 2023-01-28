Moses Caicedo says goodbye to Brighton after confirmed Arsenal bid

Well, it would certainly appear that the Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is on his way to Arsenal in the final few days of the transfer window, and it is suddenly even more imperative that he joins the Gunners after the outstanding Thomas Partey was taken off injured in last night’s FA Cup defeat at Man City.

The Ecuadorian was needed urgently even before the game last night, and after Fabrizio Romano confirmed yesterday afternoon that the Gunners had put a firm bid of 60m for him, it appeared that Arteta was very keen on taking our third Brighton player in the space of 18 months.

And Caicedo is definitely convinced that he will be leaving the Amex, although he didn’t actually mention Arsenal specifically, but he thanked Brighton and talked about his “fantastic opportunity”

Here is his full instagram post that makes his intentions very clear…..

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moisés Caicedo23 (@moises_caicedo55)

So, it looks like us Gunners are finally getting the midfielder we have craved for so long at last!

WATCH – Arteta disappointed in defeat, but talks about Partey’s injury and Arsenal still looking for new players…”

