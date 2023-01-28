Moses Caicedo says goodbye to Brighton after confirmed Arsenal bid

Well, it would certainly appear that the Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is on his way to Arsenal in the final few days of the transfer window, and it is suddenly even more imperative that he joins the Gunners after the outstanding Thomas Partey was taken off injured in last night’s FA Cup defeat at Man City.
The Ecuadorian was needed urgently even before the game last night, and after Fabrizio Romano confirmed yesterday afternoon that the Gunners had put a firm bid of 60m for him, it appeared that Arteta was very keen on taking our third Brighton player in the space of 18 months.
And Caicedo is definitely convinced that he will be leaving the Amex, although he didn’t actually mention Arsenal specifically, but he thanked Brighton and talked about his “fantastic opportunity”
Here is his full instagram post that makes his intentions very clear…..
So, it looks like us Gunners are finally getting the midfielder we have craved for so long at last!
WATCH – Arteta disappointed in defeat, but talks about Partey’s injury and Arsenal still looking for new players…”
This Caicedo rumour seems legit.
The problem is that I hear that Chelsea are now back in for him. Is he pushing for a move to Chelsea or Arsenal? Or he just want to god to whoever is willing to meet Brightons asking price of about £80 million?
With Partey now with a bit of injury, Elneny injured and plain not good enough, Lokonga as always looking like a 16 year old high school boy playing with the big boys etc. we need a seriously Partey deputy as we have been saying for 2 seasons now.
I think he wants the Arsenal move because a few weeks back when Chelsea had a £55M verbal offer turned down by Brighton he didn’t come out to say he wants to leave then.
Immediately we bid he posted dis msg which is their record signing since cucurella is 55 with add on. He rejected Chelsea lol…… Arsenal is so attractive right now.
Although Chelsea can pip us to get him bcos they won’t give up, they still have Potter factor who is his former coach and boehly or whatever he is called who hav unlimited cash
@Savage
But we heard the same thing about Mudryk. He kept putting out all these Arsenal click baits. We were assured that Mudryk only wanted to join Arsenal blah blah.
This attractiveness is just subjective. Players will move to any club that is willing to pay them more. The days of “He loves, is loyal to the club” finished more than 10 yeara ago. These players have no personal association with clubs. They are just business men looking out for themselves.
“So, it looks like us Gunners are finally getting the midfielder we have craved for so long at last!”
Do you know that there’s at least three big clubs gunning for his signature? Chelsea just went in with a renewed offer, we plan to submit our second offer, liverpool are also interested. All Caicedo says is he should be allowed to make this move but doesn’t specify where. Might be Chelsea or Liverpool offering more cash Mudryk style, who knows? Hold your horses man.
By all means, get in here Caicedo. We can open the door to Lokonga going the other way on loan, to soften their stance on selling, seeing they may not have adequate replacement on time
Even if we sign Caicedo still can’t afford to let Lokonga leave because of Partey and Elneny injuries meaning we are really short of numbers in midfield
I think he’s preferred destination will be Arsenal.
He has an opportunity to win the league in his first season with them.
Arsenal have the reason to really get Caicedo. Chelsea no longer can use their 8 year contacts to offset against FFP. We have a real start on Caicedo, Next seasons Champions League and the PL now.
Also with Partey out now he would go straight into the starting lineup unlike if he we had signed Mudryk.
If we up our bid to £75M-£80M maybe via achievable add-ons that should hopefully be enough and with player publicly stating he wants to leave it will be difficult for Brighton to turn that offer down.
Hope Partey’s injury isn’t too bad because we need him back for the Man City game.