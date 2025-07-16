Mosquera breaks silence ahead of Arsenal switch

Spanish defender Cristhian Mosquera has spoken publicly for the first time about his impending move to Arsenal, seemingly confirming his North London arrival in the process.

The Gunners entered the summer window looking to strengthen their defensive depth, with Mosquera quickly becoming a priority target. After agreeing personal terms with the 21-year-old centre-back, Arsenal saw two initial bids rejected by Valencia. However, a breakthrough has now been reached. According to Fabrizio Romano, a verbal agreement is in place for a total package just under €20 million, including an upfront €15 million fee plus performance-related add-ons.

Mosquera is expected to undergo his medical in the coming days, with only formalities remaining before he signs a long-term deal at the Emirates.

Farewell message to Valencia fans

Speaking to Spanish outlet SER, as cited by Fabrizio Romano, Mosquera offered a heartfelt message to Valencia supporters:

“This is my home and it always will be. I arrived here at 12 years old and I’m leaving as a man.”

The 6ft 3in defender rose through the youth ranks at Valencia, making his first-team debut in the 2021-22 season. It was during the 2023-24 campaign, though, that he truly cemented his place in the starting line-up, appearing in 36 La Liga matches and 41 games in total across all competitions. He scored his first and likely final goal for the club last season, earning praise for his pace, composure, and strong one-on-one defending.

Arsenal move was always the goal

Despite Valencia offering him an improved contract to stay, Mosquera had already set his sights on joining Mikel Arteta’s side. He also turned down a lucrative proposal from an unnamed Serie A club, making it clear Arsenal was his preferred destination.

The deal is expected to be completed this week as the Gunners continue to reshape their squad ahead of the new season.

What do you think, Gooners? Is Mosquera the right fit for Arsenal’s back line?

Benjamin Kenneth

