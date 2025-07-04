Is Mosquera deal the reason for Arsenal defender’s departure?

Valencia centre-back’s arrival places Tomiyasu future in doubt

The Gunners are advancing on a deal to bring Valencia’s Christhian Mosquera to the club. Arsenal have fully agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old ahead of a potential summer switch.

Despite the threat of a new contract offer from Valencia, the player has his sights set on a move to North London. That said, it is now left to the two clubs to reach an amicable agreement. The Gunners have already seen an opening bid of around £12 million rejected by Los Che. Valencia are reportedly holding out for a fee between £18-20 million, as the player enters the final 12 months of his contract.

An agreement is expected soon as Arsenal look to shift their focus to attacking reinforcements.

Mosquera’s versatility a major asset

Arsenal are lining up a move for the Spaniard to provide defensive depth and long-term cover. Due to his right-footed profile, Mosquera is widely expected to compete with William Saliba at right centre-back. However, a closer look at his playing history shows he is equally comfortable operating on the left.

In fact, the bulk of his appearances for Valencia came as a left-sided centre-back. He has also been used at right full-back in the past. This versatility, alongside his recovery pace and strong physical attributes, makes him an attractive fit for Mikel Arteta’s system.

Although still raw, the young defender shows huge promise and will likely be a key squad asset moving forward.

Tomiyasu’s time at Arsenal is up!

In my opinion, Mosquera’s imminent arrival is the reason for the end of Takehiro Tomiyasu’s Arsenal career. The Japanese international was fast becoming a forgotten figure at the Emirates.

Tomiyasu has not worn the red and white since October 2024. His last outing being a six-minute cameo at home against Southampton. That was his only appearance last season, with successive injuries derailing his campaign. He underwent knee surgery in February and is expected to return between July and August.

His fitness problems have been exceptional in the past 12 months but have plagued his Arsenal career since joining in 2021. His highest Premier League appearance tally in a single season stands at just 22, and 31 in all competitions.

A player once full of promise has fallen down the pecking order purely due to injuries. He is still relatively young and may well bounce back elsewhere, but it is unlikely to be at Arsenal.

With Mosquera offering a similar profile and greater reliability, there is no longer room in the squad for Tomiyasu. I thought the Gunners would have been wise to seek a swift transfer, although interest may be limited due to his ongoing fitness concerns. But as an update to this article, Arsenal have now officially announced Tomiyasu’s departure.

He was already very close to an exit and Mosquera’s arrival has sealed his fate.

