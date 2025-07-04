Is Mosquera deal the reason for Arsenal defender’s departure?

Valencia centre-back’s arrival places Tomiyasu future in doubt
The Gunners are advancing on a deal to bring Valencia’s Christhian Mosquera to the club. Arsenal have fully agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old ahead of a potential summer switch.
Despite the threat of a new contract offer from Valencia, the player has his sights set on a move to North London. That said, it is now left to the two clubs to reach an amicable agreement. The Gunners have already seen an opening bid of around £12 million rejected by Los Che. Valencia are reportedly holding out for a fee between £18-20 million, as the player enters the final 12 months of his contract.
An agreement is expected soon as Arsenal look to shift their focus to attacking reinforcements.
Mosquera’s versatility a major asset
Arsenal are lining up a move for the Spaniard to provide defensive depth and long-term cover. Due to his right-footed profile, Mosquera is widely expected to compete with William Saliba at right centre-back. However, a closer look at his playing history shows he is equally comfortable operating on the left.
In fact, the bulk of his appearances for Valencia came as a left-sided centre-back. He has also been used at right full-back in the past. This versatility, alongside his recovery pace and strong physical attributes, makes him an attractive fit for Mikel Arteta’s system.
Although still raw, the young defender shows huge promise and will likely be a key squad asset moving forward.
Tomiyasu’s time at Arsenal is up!
In my opinion, Mosquera’s imminent arrival is the reason for the end of Takehiro Tomiyasu’s Arsenal career. The Japanese international was fast becoming a forgotten figure at the Emirates.
Tomiyasu has not worn the red and white since October 2024. His last outing being a six-minute cameo at home against Southampton. That was his only appearance last season, with successive injuries derailing his campaign. He underwent knee surgery in February and is expected to return between July and August.
His fitness problems have been exceptional in the past 12 months but have plagued his Arsenal career since joining in 2021. His highest Premier League appearance tally in a single season stands at just 22, and 31 in all competitions.
A player once full of promise has fallen down the pecking order purely due to injuries. He is still relatively young and may well bounce back elsewhere, but it is unlikely to be at Arsenal.
With Mosquera offering a similar profile and greater reliability, there is no longer room in the squad for Tomiyasu. I thought the Gunners would have been wise to seek a swift transfer, although interest may be limited due to his ongoing fitness concerns. But as an update to this article, Arsenal have now officially announced Tomiyasu’s departure.
He was already very close to an exit and Mosquera’s arrival has sealed his fate.
These are my opinions, but I’d love to get yours.
Benjamin Kenneth
Takehiro has already been terminated. News is on Arsenal official website. Next is Calafiori, another injury concern.
Nah, not the same.
Tommy is almost 27 y.o, has played only 25% of available league minutes in the 4 years he’s been at the club, he won’t be back from injury for another 5 months, and he has a book value of only £3m.
Calafiori had niggly injures that led to playing only 29% of minutes, but, he is only 23 y.o, is currently fit and available for pre-season training, and has a book value of £30m.
MLS kept him out, but his long-term future is in midfield. Calafiori is the long-term left-back, we needs to see what happens next season and not write him off unless he continues to only be able to play a third of games.
Would you have argued to get rid of Timber after he spent his first season out with an ACL injury?
Even Gabriel Jesus probably should be terminated.
I think if Jesus has another season of injuries then Arsenal will get rid of him too soon. And his contract might be nearly done soon.
Although even if he went for a “mutually agreed contract cancellation” (a payoff), and he doesn’t have to, it would probably still cost a small fortune given he earns a reported £14m a season.
@Bertie
It’s tough but life is all about taking tough decisions for the better.
We’ve terminated or gotten rid of many big money / big wage players before. Life is very unpredictable, so we have got to have contingency plans all the time.
Oh yes, of course that’s true. Contract cancellation is generally the last resort though because it precludes the possibility of any sale or loan.
Jesus would have to agree for a start, it’s not down to Arsenal but if mutually agreed upon, it would be more expensive for the club than in Tomiyasu’s case. Their respective yearly wages are reported as around £14m vs £3.25m and players often receive 50% (sometimes more) of that.
Surely you mean his contract should be terminated and not him 😲😂
It’s the ultimate money saving option, but I don’t think that the EPL is quite ready for that.
Sad because he was a 100% committed player.
Good business though
Calafiori. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.
Skelly. Kiwior. Mosquera. White.
Ghana born and Ghanian born I think are a bit different. Nketiah was born in Lewisham South London. His parents are Ghanian like Saka’s parents are Nigerian born in London and raised in Arsenal Hale End & Emirates.
Denzel Dumfrel is a in market now and he is available for less than €25m outside Italy.
I think he should be the option, he is elite though
Hello, hello, hello???!!! You don´t even keep up with the real news when you write these posts, what´s up with that? At least find out the latest about the players you are writing about.
To answer the headline, no, the reason for Tomiyasu’s departure is his fitness record, been missing all this season and still out for a further 5 months. Really good player I liked a lot but sadly injuries have done him.