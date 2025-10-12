Mosquera says one Arsenal player is a handful in training: “He’s a beast, an animal”

Viktor Gyokeres may simply be suffering from a spell of misfortune, with things not quite clicking for him in matches, at least according to one Arsenal insider.

With just three goals to his name and a six-game drought, the Swedish international is not in a good place. He is facing growing criticism, with some already branding him a flop.

When Arsenal parted with around £64 million last summer to bring him on board, many believed it was a game-changing deal. Having scored 97 goals across two seasons at Sporting CP, after impressing with Coventry in the Championship, Gyokeres was tipped to inject a reliable supply of goals into this Arsenal side.

So much faith was placed in the 27-year-old that Arsenal cooled their interest in long-standing 2024 striker target Benjamin Šeško. While Gyokeres’ overall play has been decent, his lack of goals has led some to lose faith in him.

Mosquera’s praise could shift the narrative

But as doubts begin to creep in, a candid admission from summer recruit Cristhian Mosquera might offer a fresh perspective. In a recent interview with AS, the summer recruit was asked for his thoughts on Arsenal’s No.14, and he was full of admiration.

“He is a beast, an animal! Training with him helps defenders improve. There were great players at Valencia, but training with this type of top-level footballer is a big leap.”

Impressing behind the scenes

Mosquera sees Gyokeres up close, more than most pundits or fans ever will. And if he is calling him an “animal” in training, there must be something special about the Swede behind the scenes.

It may be a case of things not yet clicking for him in real games, but when they do, it spells trouble not just for his critics, but for Arsenal’s opponents too. Gyokeres may be enduring a normal dip in form, but once he rediscovers his scoring touch, he could become a real handful.

