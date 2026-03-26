Mosquera seems to have finally made a decision on his international future

Cristhian Mosquera has been at the centre of an international tug of war between the Spain national team and the Colombia national team, with Colombia eager to secure his commitment at senior level. The South American nation identified an opportunity to persuade him, particularly given the strong competition for defensive places within the Spanish setup.

Mosquera has represented Spain at youth level and has developed within their system, yet the pathway to becoming a regular in the senior squad remains challenging due to the depth of talent available. This situation encouraged Colombia to intensify their efforts, offering him the prospect of immediate involvement and even suggesting he would receive playing time at the World Cup should he commit to their national side.

Decision Favouring Spain

Despite Colombia’s persistence, Mosquera has appeared hesitant to switch allegiance. Having spent most of his career representing Spain, the defender has shown a clear emotional and professional connection to La Roja. There were lingering doubts over whether he would accept a recent call-up to the senior squad, reflecting the significance of the decision he faced.

As reported by Arsenal Media, Mosquera has now accepted the invitation to join the Spanish national team for the March international window. This decision places him in contention to make his senior debut, marking a crucial step in his international career and effectively ending Colombia’s hopes of securing his services.

Blow for Colombia

Colombia had made considerable efforts to convince Mosquera to represent them, highlighting both immediate opportunities and long-term importance within their squad. However, his choice to continue with Spain represents a setback for their recruitment strategy at international level.

For Mosquera, the decision provides continuity and the chance to establish himself within one of the strongest national teams in world football. While competition for places remains intense, his inclusion in the senior squad suggests that he is firmly within Spain’s plans moving forward.