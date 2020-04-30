Most Arsenal fans think we should finish the season behind closed doors

There has been thousands of comments and quite a few articles on JustArsenal regarding this interrupted season, and whether it should be finished at any cost, or declared null and void, or other methods of fairly deciding the finishing positions.

It looks like the clubs and the governing bodies are very keen to finish the season (mostly for financial reasons, I believe), but others have argued about whether it would be ethical to resume playing while the virus rages on.

So, I was very interested to see the results of a poll carried out by the bookmaker PaddyPower, which shows some surprising results from Arsenal fans, as it appears over half of us think that finishing the season would be the fairest way out of this mess.

Here are the results..



Arsenal are amongst the keenest to get this season finished, whereas it is unsurprising that more Spuds fans want it declared null and void, but there is one other result I would like to share with you, and that is how many fans (ignoring the “fairness” situation) would be happy to void the season to make sure that Liverpool didn’t win the title.

The results were….



So there are not a lot of Liverpool fans in London then, lol.

So what do you make of these results? Should we be deciding on finishing the season fairly?