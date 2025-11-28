“Most underrated signings” Pundit hands out praise to Arsenal man

Pundit Paul Dickov is among the many observers who have been impressed by the impact Mikel Merino has made on the Arsenal team since his arrival at the Emirates. Although he was signed to operate in midfield, Merino has excelled as a makeshift attacker and has become an essential figure for the Gunners during a challenging period.

Merino’s Influence at Arsenal

Arsenal experienced a crisis in their attack when several strikers suffered injuries, yet Merino stepped in superbly to ensure the team did not suffer in their absence. He has scored important goals and continues to demonstrate the same effectiveness when representing the Spanish national team.

Merino’s work ethic and professionalism are consistently evident whenever he is on the pitch, making him one of the players Arsenal rely on frequently. His versatility is an asset, and whether his long-term role becomes that of an attacker or a midfielder, he has shown that he can be trusted to perform at a high level.

Most people who have watched him appreciate the qualities he brings, and Dickov is one of those admirers, noting that the Spaniard remains underrated despite his significant contributions.

Dickov’s Verdict

As reported by Metro Sport, Dickov stated, “Merino has been excellent. I think he’s one of the most underrated signings Arsenal have made in a long time. The flexibility he’s got, playing in midfield and playing up top. I like him up top because he gives Arsenal physicality there.

“He occupies the centre backs. That allows players like Eze and Saka a lot of space because the defenders are concentrating on Merino. Even if Gyokeres is fit, I’d be sticking with Merino for this game. Especially with it being away from home. Maybe give Gyokeres another week or so rather than rushing him back too quickly.”

Dickov’s comments highlight both Merino’s tactical importance and the respect he has earned for adapting so effectively during a demanding spell for the club.