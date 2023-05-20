Motivated Forest will be fighting for survival against Arsenal, but we must bounce back

The game at Nottingham Forest is one of the toughest fixtures Arsenal could have scheduled in the Premier League round of 37. Forest is fighting not to be relegated and know they could nearly guarantee survival with three points tonight.

They are definitely going to be dangerous, and Chris Sutton on BBC argues they can manage a win over Arsenal, on why so, he said: “Because of Nottingham Forest’s position, you know that they are going to really scrap for everything without having to throw caution to the wind because their fate is in their own hands. At home is where it happens for them, and while I don’t think it will be a particularly pretty game, I can see Forest finding a way of picking up another point.”

Arsenal ended their chances of winning the 2022–23 league title when they lost 3-0 to Brighton last weekend, but they have the second spot sealed. They may want to bounce back to winning ways this weekend, but Sutton doesn’t think they can be trusted. He argues: “Arsenal have been fading for a while, but last week’s defeat by Brighton meant their title hopes have gone. This is one of those games where you might expect the Gunners will really bounce back and show great authority, but the longer the season has gone on, the less we have seen them do that.

“They have lost control of so many games recently. Earlier in the season, Mikel Arteta’s side dictated the play and play at their own pace, but they seem to have lost the ability to do that.

“Arsenal have been fading for a while, but last week’s defeat by Brighton meant their title hopes have gone. This is one of those games where you might expect the Gunners will really bounce back and show great authority, but the longer the season has gone on, the less we have seen them do that.”

“They have lost control of so many games recently. Earlier in the season, Mikel Arteta’s side dictated the play and played at their own pace, but they seem to have lost the ability to do that.”

The Gunners won’t be at full strength, with Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli joining William Saliba on the treatment table. So we are likely to see the untried pairing of Holding and Kiwior at defence, and they will have to turn up for the game, or else Forest may make a name for themselves this weekend.

I want to see as many points on the board as we can this season, so we mustn’t just give up and give Forest the points they need, so let’s see the real Arsenal again.

Come on Gunners, play for the pride of the shirt!

Sam P

Video – Mikel Arteta on More injuries…. A hard week…. What can Arsenal do in the summer?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…