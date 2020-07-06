Mourinho claims Arsenal are ‘in trouble’ ahead of upcoming derby

Jose Mourinho has hit back at Arsenal after their social media account taunted his side after they failed to beat Sheffield United on Thursday evening.

The Gunners moved to taunt our rivals with a post of our side beating Sheffield United the morning after Spurs were beaten 3-1 by the same side below.

The Spurs boss moved to react to the post, claiming that we wouldn’t be enjoying their misfortune in such a way if they had more to celebrate themselves.

“I think if they were top of the league or fighting for top four in a really good moment they wouldn’t enjoy the problems of others,” he said ahead of his side’s game with Everton on Monday night, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

“You only enjoy the problems of others when you are also in trouble.

“In the end it says more about them, they don’t have much to celebrate, they have to get every opportunity to do it. They are in a very similar situation to us in the table.

“I don’t like to connect the club with some post or tweet. Maybe I am wrong, maybe I am right, but the person that did it probably did it by themselves. I don’t believe it was (Mikel) Arteta that posted, I don’t believe it was (Granit) Xhaka or another captain that did it.

“It was probably some guy that was at home for three months working from home. No problem at home, but we will be waiting for them.”

The former Chelsea boss clearly took the bait from our club’s social media team, and this could well be the beginning of the build-up to our clash next weekend, but we can’t allow ourselves to get distracted by Leicester City.

The Foxes are much the more daunting opposition at present, with Spurs seemingly destined for a mid-table finish, and a win over Leicester would see us close to within six points of them, and keep us in the hunt for an unlikely Champions League place.

Should Mourinho know better than to react? Will the reaction help to build-up the upcoming derby match?

Patrick