Mourinho drops a public hint that he is signing Xhaka

Granit Xhaka has been linked with a move to AS Roma for much of this transfer window.

The Italians remain keen to add him to their squad after making Jose Mourinho their latest manager.

The Swiss midfielder impressed the Portuguese boss when he managed in the Premier League and wants to build his Roma side around him.

Xhaka is an important member of the Arsenal first team and Mikel Arteta has trusted him with a lot of responsibilities since he has been the manager.

However, as the Gunners rebuild their squad, they are open to cashing in on the former Borussia Monchengladbach man.

Talks between the Gunners and Roma have stalled for some time now and when it might appear that he may remain at the Emirates, Mourinho goes and drops a hint that he is still looking forward to working with the midfielder.

Xhaka posted a tribute to his national team manager, Vladimir Petković who has just joined Bordeaux on Instagram.

He captioned the post: “What a journey! Mister, I just want to thank you for everything. We made history together! It’s been an unbelievable journey – thank you for all your hard work, for your support and for the way you have shaped a national team into a group of brothers.

“We won’t forget your work and we wish you all the best in Bordeaux”

Mourinho used his verified Instagram account to comment three clap emojis on the post and some football fans are convinced it’s a hint.