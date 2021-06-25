Mourinho praises the Little Chilli – “I truly believe in Saka”

Mourinho puts Arsenal rivalry to one side to praise Saka
Arsenal fans have known for some time how good Bukayo Saka is. Now the whole nation does.
There was a huge uproar among the England supporters when they saw Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka being picked ahead of some big name players such as Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden.
Many fans vented out their frustration by saying “Southgate is a fraud,” “getting sacked in the morning,” and the usual hashtag “SouthgateOut.” But it just took the 19-year-old winger 11 minutes to win the hearts of the naysayers.
The Hale End graduate was heavily involved in England’s first goal, as he glided past opponents like he was a commuter rushing to work. Within 90 minutes, he had won the heart of the footballing fans all over the globe, who had little to no idea to just how good Saka is.
First they undermine you, then they appreciate you. From doubters to fans. Bukayo Saka has won. pic.twitter.com/Zn1DZy5AgF
— WelBeast (@WelBeast) June 22, 2021
It remains to be seen if Gareth Southgate will keep faith in Saka and play him against Germany in the all-important Round of 16 tie. But it is safe to say that the number of negative comments which were thrown at Saka on social media will be at bare minimum after his display at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night.
Mourinho is clearly a big fan of Saka. Maybe the Englishman should fancy sending him a signed autograph 😉
Whatever the outcome, Mourinho is clearly a big admirer of Saka as he talked up his qualities to talkSPORT. “It’s not about young or old. It’s about quality, talent, personality and experience.”
“He’s very talented, very confident.”
“This kid is really good!”
José Mourinho admits his admiration for versatile Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka. pic.twitter.com/xbfSBnNPS5
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 22, 2021
“The guy is young but has experience at big club and the best league in the world. I believe he is very talented, very confident. He can play in many positions.”
The Portuguese tactician continued, “Of course people speak about Sancho and Rashford, there are so many good players.”
“But I truly believe in Saka because I think he’s a very good boy.”
It’s still pretty much unknown how many opportunities the teenager will get as the going gets tough in the European Championship.
Whatever the outcome is, he will still be Arsenal’s starboy. Born and bred at Hale End. One of Arsenal’s own.
I predict Southgate would like to keep Man City’s connection in his front line. So the starters would likely be Sterling and Foden again, unless Foden is unfit
I’d have also started the game with Man City attackers, if I were Southgate. Saka can always come in as a super sub, if Foden can’t contribute in the first seventy minutes
Both youngsters have good understanding of the game. But Saka might be able to analyze the game better, because he’s been playing well in more positions
Mourinho is not an Arsenal hater, he’s an Arsenal critic. Any fearless, outspoken coach will criticise Arsenal management policies.
Not Arsenal hater he would’ve taken the job if he was offered. He is more of a Wenger’s envier because despite of all the trophies he won he could not command the respect Wenger had.
