Mourinho praises the Little Chilli – “I truly believe in Saka”

Mourinho puts Arsenal rivalry to one side to praise Saka

Arsenal fans have known for some time how good Bukayo Saka is. Now the whole nation does.

There was a huge uproar among the England supporters when they saw Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka being picked ahead of some big name players such as Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden.

Many fans vented out their frustration by saying “Southgate is a fraud,” “getting sacked in the morning,” and the usual hashtag “SouthgateOut.” But it just took the 19-year-old winger 11 minutes to win the hearts of the naysayers.

The Hale End graduate was heavily involved in England’s first goal, as he glided past opponents like he was a commuter rushing to work. Within 90 minutes, he had won the heart of the footballing fans all over the globe, who had little to no idea to just how good Saka is.

It remains to be seen if Gareth Southgate will keep faith in Saka and play him against Germany in the all-important Round of 16 tie. But it is safe to say that the number of negative comments which were thrown at Saka on social media will be at bare minimum after his display at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night.

Whatever the outcome, Mourinho is clearly a big admirer of Saka as he talked up his qualities to talkSPORT. “It’s not about young or old. It’s about quality, talent, personality and experience.”

“The guy is young but has experience at big club and the best league in the world. I believe he is very talented, very confident. He can play in many positions.”

The Portuguese tactician continued, “Of course people speak about Sancho and Rashford, there are so many good players.”

“But I truly believe in Saka because I think he’s a very good boy.”

It’s still pretty much unknown how many opportunities the teenager will get as the going gets tough in the European Championship.

Whatever the outcome is, he will still be Arsenal’s starboy. Born and bred at Hale End. One of Arsenal’s own.

