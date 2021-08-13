Mourinho remains keen on Lacazette and wanted to sign him at Man Utd

Jose Mourinho has made Arsenal striker, Alexandre Lacazette, a priority target in this transfer window.

The former Tottenham boss needs a new striker as he builds his Roma squad ahead of challenging for the Serie A title.

The Italians have looked at Tammy Abraham of Chelsea also, but it seems the Englishman isn’t convinced about joining them.

Lacazette has one year left in his current Arsenal deal and the Gunners don’t have the appetite to give him a new one.

They have been in the market for some new recruits, but they might have to offload the likes of the Frenchman before signing a new striker.

Voce Giallo Rossa claims Mourinho has always been an admirer of the Frenchman and looked to sign him when he managed Manchester United.

Transfermarketweb then reports that Arsenal has offered the striker to the Italian club.

It says even though Mourinho is an admirer, they haven’t responded to Arsenal’s offer at the moment.

It insists that Lacazette’s 4m euros per season salary isn’t a problem for Roma, but it maintains that Abraham remains their first choice target.

Offloading Lacazette could help Arsenal land Abraham, who might prefer to remain in England instead of moving to Serie A as Fikayo Tomori has done.