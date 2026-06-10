Mourinho says yes to Real Madrid’s interest in Arsenal man

Real Madrid could intensify their interest in Riccardo Calafiori in the coming weeks after Jose Mourinho reportedly gave his approval for the Spanish club to pursue the Italian defender during this transfer window.

Calafiori has spent the last two seasons at Arsenal and has consistently impressed since arriving at the Emirates. The defender has continued to demonstrate why he is regarded as one of the finest players in his position, becoming an integral part of the Gunners’ success.

Calafiori’s Rise at Arsenal

Arsenal worked hard to secure Calafiori’s signature because several leading clubs were interested in signing him following his outstanding spell at Bologna. The competition for his services reflected the high regard in which he was held across European football.

The Gunners ultimately succeeded in bringing him to North London, and he has since developed into one of the best full-backs in Europe. His performances have played an important role in Arsenal’s achievements, including their Premier League triumph this season.

Calafiori remains one of the most highly rated defenders in world football, and it is therefore unsurprising that clubs of Real Madrid’s stature continue to monitor his situation closely.

Real Madrid’s Reported Interest

According to the Metro, Real Madrid’s new manager, Mourinho, has approved a move for the Italian international as the club assesses options to strengthen their defensive unit.

The report states that the Portuguese coach believes Calafiori could become a key player for his side and views him as an excellent option at left back. This interest is said to have intensified following David Alaba’s departure and Ferland Mendy’s continued injury concerns.

Despite the reported interest from Madrid, Calafiori remains happy in North London and continues to be an important figure within Mikel Arteta’s squad. Arsenal would undoubtedly be reluctant to lose one of their most reliable defenders, particularly given his contribution since joining the club.

However, the opportunity to join a club of Real Madrid’s stature could prove difficult for many players to ignore. Whether Calafiori would consider such a move remains uncertain, but speculation surrounding his future is likely to continue as the transfer window progresses.

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