Movement at Juventus could finally help Arsenal land a long-term target.

Our search for a striker has obviously intensified following a devastating injury to Gabriel Jesus. Having left the pitch in tears against United, he was later confirmed to have suffered an ACL injury, virtually confirming his absence for the remainder of the campaign. For this reason, Arsenal have been reported to be actively looking for players to strengthen our depleted frontline, and a recent development in the transfer window might aid our cause.

As of writing this article, Juventus are closing in on the signing of Randal Kolo Muani in what will be a straight loan deal until the end of the campaign. A player we were linked to even in this window, it seems he has chosen to accept the Turin-based side’s proposal. Missing out on the Frenchman could still open up a chance for us in our continued search for a forward player. His arrival could help us land a player we have coveted for so long, as we seek to get our season back on track.

Dusan Vlahovic now finds himself in a precarious position regarding his future with the Old Lady. With a contract set to expire in 2026 and minimal indications of a breakthrough in talks for a new one, Juventus might be forced to let him go if an offer comes in this month. Kolo Muani’s imminent arrival will only boost the likelihood of this and provide us with an opportunity to pounce.

Depending on which sources you believe, Arsenal have either made an offer for him or has yet to approach him at all. I personally think the latter is the case as we continue to ponder our next move in the market. I also think long-term foresight could be at play, considering it’s an open secret that we would prefer to sign Benjamin Sesko in the long run. The Slovenian is currently unavailable, but things could be very different in the summer as a reported release clause will come into effect. Perhaps it would make sense to simply sign Vlahovic on a loan deal without a buy option, but I suspect Juve won’t entertain such an offer without one.

With that said, we still have a good chance of signing him if we choose to go all in. Whether we do or not is entirely up to the club.

